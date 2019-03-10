Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George assaulted in 'racially motivated attack' as club urge witnesses to contact police

Liverpool have asked for witnesses to come forward after youth goalkeeper Shamal George was subjected to an alleged racially motivated city centre attack.

The 21-year-old sustained facial injuries following the incident in which his brother was also hurt.

The matter is now being investigated by Merseyside Police and CCTV footage of the attack, which took place at around 1am on Saturday morning, is being analysed.

“Liverpool Football Club is shocked and appalled that Shamal and a family member have been subjected to such a terrible ordeal,” said a Liverpool spokesman. “As a club, we will offer Shamal and his family any support that they require.

“The matter is now in the hands of Merseyside Police and we will defer all enquiries to them. We would also urge anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“Liverpool Football Club will make no further comment until it is appropriate to do so and, in the meantime, we would ask that Shamal and his family have their privacy respected.”

George spent last season on loan at Carlisle United and has been with Tranmere Rovers more recently. In 2016, Jurgen Klopp used him as a centre forward in a pre-season friendly at Huddersfield.

Independent News Service