Liverpool FC secure court victory in battle to sign new kit sponsorship deal with Nike

Liverpool are set to confirm a lucrative kit deal with Nike, after a High Court ruling in London ensured their seven-year relationship with New Balance will end next summer.

Following a highly successful partnership with Liverpool that included the club's Champions League win last June, New Balance were disappointed to learn that the club had already agreed terms on a deal with Nike last summer, despite the money on offer from their rivals being less than their current kit deal.

New Balance's court case centred on the sums involved in their existing kit deal, with their £45m-a-year agreement substantially less than the £30m Liverpool are believed to have agreed with Nike.

While New Balance argued they had a right to renew their contract if they could prove they could match the potential revenue from a deal with Nike, the court ruling went against them as Mr Justice Teare sided in favour of Liverpool.

Despite the reduced up-front fee, Anfield chiefs believe a partnership with one of the world's iconic sports brands will offer up huge potential for growth and additional revenue, much to the disappointment of their outgoing kit supplier.

"We're disappointed that we're not able to continue our successful sponsorship of the Liverpool Football Club," read a statement from New Balance.

"We know that fans value the unique and innovative kits we design and deliver that reflect the club's heritage and recognise their past and recent triumphs.

"We believe strongly that we matched the competing offer and would have delivered many more years of record-breaking kit sales.

"We're looking forward to seeing LFC continue to win this season wearing their New Balance kit. New Balance is committed to bringing our expertise, passion, and innovation to the beautiful game and will continue to build on our own success on and off the pitch."

Liverpool are reported to have already made advanced kit design plans with Nike, who will offer a huge global marketing platform that the commercial team at Anfield are keen to tap into.

"Liverpool FC is pleased with the Judge's decision to rule in favour of the Club following the legal dispute with our current kit supplier, New Balance," said a Liverpool spokesman.

"We will continue with New Balance for the current season, in combination with preparing next season's Liverpool kits with our new supplier."

