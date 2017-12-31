Liverpool fans furious as Nike appear to announce Philippe Coutinho as a Barcelona player

A graphic suggesting Coutinho 'is ready to light up the Nou Camp' sparked a flurry of late-night social media activity, with the image below the text showing Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta in the Catalan club's shirt.

The message did not appear on the Nike website for long, but it was quickly screen-shotted by Liverpool fans who were surprised to see what appeared to be a hint that their No.10 was about to seal his move to Barcelona appearing on a site so closely connected to the club. Intriguingly, searching Coutinho's name on the Nike website took you through to the second selling Barcelona kits, although the Liverpool player was not allocated a shirt number by the clothing manufacturer.

This image appeared on the Nike website promoting Coutinho as a Barcelona player Nike quickly removed the post that had a date of 01.01.18 - the start of the transfer window in it's code - with the clothing giant yet to clarify why the message was running on their website. Coutinho handed in a transfer request in a bid to force through a move to Barcelona last summer, with Liverpool turning down several offers for his services from the Spanish giants as they vowed to hang on to their star man.

Yet a fresh round of rumours suggesting Barcelona will sign Coutinho in the January transfer window have now surfaced, with this latest contribution from the club's kit manufacturers fuelling suspicions that a deal could be close. Liverpool signed Virgil van Dijk from Southampton for £75m last week and boss Jurgen Klopp insisted he did not need to sell Coutinho to finance that deal, but it remains to be seen whether that stance could change if Liverpool look to cash in on their star forward.

Online Editors