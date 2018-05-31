Liverpool fan Sean Cox returns to Ireland as he continues recovery following assault outside Anfield
Liverpool supporter Sean Cox was flown back to Ireland last weekend to continue his recover from injuries he suffered ahead of last month's Champions League semi-final against Roma.
Amid widespread reports that Mr Cox had returned to home, Independent.ie understands that his family are now gathered at his bedside at Beaumont Hospital as he continues to recover from severe head injuries.
A source close to Liverpool FC has confirmed Mr Cox has returned to Ireland. The Meathman underwent emergency surgery on a bleed to the brain that occurred when he was the victim of an unprovoked attack orchestrated by Napoli thugs outside Anfield on April 24th.
Liverpool's first squad and the club's supporters across the globe have contributed to a fund that has raised €90,000 towards the costs of Mr Cox's medical treatment.
Italian football fans Daniele Sciusco and Filippo Lombardi have been charged by Merseyside police in relation to the attack, with prison sentences likely if the duo are found guilty in their upcoming trial.
