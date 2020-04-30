Liverpool express 'disappointment' at mayor's call for Premier League to be cancelled

Liverpool have responded to the city's mayor, who insisted restarting Premier League would be 'farcical' (Martin Rickett/PA)

Liverpool have issued a statement expressing their 'disappointment' after the mayor of the city suggested the current Premier League season should not be allowed to resume.

Mayor Joe Anderson has suggested runaway title leaders should be crowned as Premier League champions even if the season is not concluded.

With Jurgen Klopp's side 25-points clear at the top of the table and on course to win the club's first league title in 30 years prior to football being shut-down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cancellation of the French and Dutch leagues in recent days has dented ambitions of the English top-flight to resume matches in June.

FIFA's chief medical doctor Michel d'Hooghe has stated his belief that football should not return before September and suggested leagues should prepare for next season, with Mayor Anderson now echoing those sentiments.

"I think the best thing to do is to actually end the season," he told the BBC. "It isn't just about Liverpool - they've clearly won the league - they deserve it, they should be crowned league champions.

"The bottom line is this is about health and safety and people's lives and I think football should have to come second in regards to making a choice here.

"There's not many people who would respect what we were saying and stay away from the ground, a lot of people would come to celebrate so I think it's a non-starter.

"Even if it was behind closed doors, I guess that a lot of people would turn up outside Anfield to celebrate and I understand the police's concerns around that, so there's a real difficulty here for us.

"I think it would be really difficult for the police to keep people apart and maintain social distancing if they were going to celebrate outside Anfield, it would be farcical.

"It's difficult for us to try to stop people gathering in parks when the weather has been good, especially young people. And I fear people would just ignore it.

"The police are right to be concerned about that as we are here in the city, and public health officials are also concerned about that, so we'd ask the Premier League and government to take into account all of these concerns that we have."

Liverpool were swift to respond to his comments, with this statement published on the club website on Thursday evening.

"As a club, we are aware of and disappointed by comments attributed to Mayor Joe Anderson in a media interview which was published today," they stated.

"As well as a lack of evidence to support such claims, we would also point to recent discussions with Mayor Anderson relating to the possibility of any behind-closed-doors football, which concluded that it is important that key stakeholders across the city continue to engage and work collaboratively.

"In recent weeks, we have engaged with supporters’ groups who have informed us of their determination to respect social distancing measures and, in the event of a resumption of football being announced, we would continue to work with them and other key stakeholders in keeping with our collective desire to achieve this crucial objective.

"As part of our ongoing operations, we are in regular contact with the Mayor and his office and we hope these conversations can continue.

"In the meantime, our primary focus remains responding to the humanitarian crisis which continues to unfold and in particular providing ongoing support to various NHS initiatives and those experiencing food poverty and social isolation."

Premier League clubs are set to meet on Friday to try and advance plans for 'Project Restart', which aims to get matches back underway in early June, with the £762m of broadcast money that depends on the final 92 matches of the season being played at the forefront of all minds at the meeting.

Online Editors