Liverpool close in on their chief transfer target as they look to make a transfer statement

Liverpool are closing in on a deal to sign RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konaté.

Liverpool's summer transfer plans are already at an advanced stage, with Anfield chiefs looking to bolster a defensive roster that has been decimated by injuries over the course of this season.

Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have missed most of the campaign due to long-term injuries, with manager Jurgen Klopp keen to shake-up his defensive options ahead of next season.

The link with Konaté was reported in the Sunday World last year and now a report on The Athletic suggests the Anfield club are in talks over a move for highly-regarded 21-year-old.

The Frenchman looks certain to leave RB Leipzig this summer, with a host of top European clubs being linked with a move for one of the most highly rated young players in the game.

Konaté could form part of a new-look Liverpool defensive line that could also include Ozan Kabak, if the club opt to add the Turkish centre-back to their ranks when his loan move from Schalke comes to an end.

Liverpool chiefs have assured Klopp that he will be given the funds to invest in the transfer market this summer, after a cautious approach in the January transfer window left him frustrated as he looked to make signings.

Now it seems Liverpool are determined to beat their rivals to Konaté by wrapping up a deal early, with the £34million asking price fitting into the slimmed down budget Klopp and the club's transfer committee are working with.

Read More

Online Editors