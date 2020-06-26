Liverpool chief pays touching tribute to Sean Cox as Irishman celebrates Liverpool title win

As a city basked in fervent celebrations with Championship champagne corks popping for the first time in 30 long years, Liverpool CEO Peter Moore's mind was elsewhere.

The whistle had barely blown at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea's 2-1 win over Manchester City confirming the Premier League title was going to Anfield, when Moore took to Twitter with a message to one special fan across the Irish sea.

"One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone," tweeted Moore alongside a picture of Cox lying in bed with a Liverpool duvet, thumbs up in acknowledgement to Jurgen Klopp and his side.

"Number 19 is finally here. It's for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you. It's for the Reds that fell to the virus. It's for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. It's for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And it's for the 96, who will never be forgotten," added Moore.

Cox suffered life-changing injuries when he was viciously attacked by Roma thugs ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final at Anfield in 2018 and since then Moore has consistently been vocal in his support for the Irishman.

Read More

Social media was also awash with goodwill for Cox and Det Garda Colm Horkan, who was killed in the line of duty last week.

Number 19 is finally here. Itâs for our millions of fans, near and far...we miss you. Itâs for the Reds that fell to the virus. Itâs for my dad, who first took me to Anfield in 1959. Itâs for Sean Cox, smiling in Ireland right now. And itâs for the 96, who will never be forgotten — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2020

One man in Ireland is loving every moment of this...thinking of you this evening Sean. You'll Never, Ever, Walk Alone pic.twitter.com/J1jCb3hTXj — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) June 25, 2020

Tonight with that success I think of Irish Liverpool fans like Sean Cox and the late Colm Horkan. Football fans all. — Declan Varley (@declanvarley) June 25, 2020

If ever a man deserves to see his team lift trophy after trophy, itâs this man. #LFC #SeanCox #YNWA fair play to the lads. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/at7N0XgPLf — Darragh OâSullivan (@DarOSull) June 26, 2020

This is for Bill Shankly🕴ï¸ââï¸

for Bob Paisley 🕴ï¸ââï¸

for Ronnie Moran🕴ï¸ââï¸



for Michael Robinson



for the 96 fans,their families & friends



for all the other @LFC legends

that are no longer with us



This is for Sean Cox

This is @LFC Prem League Champions#YoullNeverWalkAlone pic.twitter.com/KOPq26SNIu — GERRARDINHOÂ® Matt A * (@GerrardinhoNo8) June 25, 2020

#Liverpoolchampions 🏆 Sean Cox and family celebrating together. Thinking also of another @LFC supporter Detective Garda Colm Horkan, shot & killed on duty last week R.I.P. #YNWA #premierleaguechampions2020 pic.twitter.com/gRiMNGlr38 — Joe O'Brien (@pnamblath) June 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard hailed Liverpool's "incredible achievement" in being crowned champions for the first time in the Premier League era.

Gerrard, now manager of Rangers, wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league. Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players.

"Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG.

"And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years. Let the party begin."

One of Gerrard's former team-mates, Michael Owen, tweeted: "Congratulations @LFC What an unbelievable season and the best team by a mile!"

Liverpool's current players were also tweeting as they watched events unfold at Stamford Bridge, as footage circulated around social media which appeared to show many of them watching the game together.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold wrote on Twitter: "Championssss!!!!"

Midfielder James Milner wrote: "30 years Reds! Let's enjoy it! Honoured to be part of this team & this club"

Referencing those who died in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989, defender Dejan Lovren wrote: "96 - Dream came true"

And posting a screenshot from his phone showing four missed calls from Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson joked: "Wonder what he wants"

Luis Garcia, a Champions League winner with the Reds in 2005, tweeted: "Congratulations to @LFC!! What a fantastic achievement.

"Congrats to all the players, staff and board member. I'm not forgetting the Supporters. Enjoy the moment, it's been a long time but finally is here !!"

Another member of that Champions League winning team, Djimi Traore, wrote: "Congratulations to @LFC for winning premier league 2019-20. Well deserve trophy for klopp and his team.fantastic achievement for @LFC #YNWA"

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge posted a video of himself celebrating with an inflatable trophy.

Aldridge, who won the league with the Reds in 1987-88, tweeted: "What a wonderful feeling for all LFC fans across the globe!Love it,Absolutely smashed the league to bits"

Another past Liverpool striker, Fernando Tores, wrote: "Huge congrats to everyone at @LFC on winning the @premierleague.

"Unbelievable squad, magnificent manager, great staff but above all my sincere congrats to every single LFC supporter.

"You've been waiting so long and finally that desired trophy is yours. Very well deserved#YNWA"

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina wrote: "CHAMPIONS!! Congratulations @LFC!! Award more than deserved after an excellent season. 30 years later Today I feel more than proud of having belonged to this great club"

Former Liverpool manager Roy Evans tweeted: "Well deserved congrats to jurgen. and the team a great finish we have Waited a long time for this a great team effort from the manager the team and lots of people behind the scenes and of course our brilliant fans. To you all YNWA"

John W Henry, Liverpool's principal owner, wrote on Twitter: "This was a season for the ages and for the faithful of Liverpool Football Club. It has been an incredible year of magnificent achievement culminating tonight in capturing the Premier League title.

"The world has watched the fierce determination of this club on the field for every single match - the preparation, the resolve and the talent of those who put together perhaps the greatest league performance ever in any country's history.

"This in addition to winning a European championship, a Super Cup and a world championship - the totality of this accomplishment has brought respite and joy to so many in a year filled with so much tragedy. LFC has made the beautiful game more beautiful than ever.

"It is said, 'We are Liverpool.' You, the supporters are Liverpool in every sense and you continue to drive the club forward - a historic club making history once again."

From outside the world of football, basketball superstar and Liverpool fan LeBron James tweeted: "PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! LET'S GO"

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson tweeted: "PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS"

Additional reporting by PA

Online Editors