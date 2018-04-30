Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson sends a classy letter and gift to the GAA club of stricken fan Sean Cox

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has sent a moving letter to St Peter's Dunboyne GAA club in Meath, offering his support to the local club of striken Reds fan Sean Cox as he continues to fight for his life in a Merseyside hospital.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has sent a moving letter to St Peter's Dunboyne GAA club in Meath, offering his support to the local club of striken Reds fan Sean Cox as he continues to fight for his life in a Merseyside hospital.

Red fanatic Cox remains in a critical condition at Walton Neurological Centre after he sustained serious head injuries following a cowardly and unprovoked attack by Roma thugs outside Anfield before last Tuesday's 5-2 Champions League semi final win.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and a host of club legends have sent their best wishes to the Cox family in recent days, with the club's move to hang a St Peter's Dunboyne GAA jersey in their dressing room ahead of last Saturday's Premier League game against Stoke a further mark of respect. Jurgen Klopp has said he was stunned when he was informed that that Sean Cox (inset) had been seriously injured in a violent attack ahead of the Champions League semi-final Now Henderson has sent a letter to Mr Cox's GAA club, as he offered up some fitting words to sum up the shock and horror all touched by this horrendous incident have been feeling.

"The situation Sean and his family are facing now makes something like playing football look trivial as you could imagine, but as a group of players we wanted to show our support and we thought having your clubs' jersey hanging alongside ours in the dressing room was a subtle way of doing that," wrote Henderson. "I've never had the privilege to meet Sean, but in recent days I've been reading in the media about how much he's loved and respected in the community of Dunboyne and in particular the important role he play at your club.

"Our greatest wish in this moment is that Sean can return home with his family and see that the two sporting clubs he cherishes the most came together because of him." Henderson ended the letter with a reference to Liverpool's iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' rallying cry and his signature.

The letter confirms that the Liverpool dressing room have been deeply touched by a story that has shaken the football family to its core and it is safe to assume Henderson and his team-mates will be eager to make progress in the Champions League as they attempt to lift the spirits of the Cox family as they wait for news on their injured relative.

A very classy touch from Liverpool Captain @JHenderson and the @LFC squad to @DunboyneGAA 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/uRpp7AqBgV — Irish Football Fan TV (@irishfantv) April 30, 2018

Online Editors