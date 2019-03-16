Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a broad hint that he will not be looking to make too many signings in this summer's transfer window, after suggesting his primary target will be hanging on to his star players.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has given a broad hint that he will not be looking to make too many signings in this summer's transfer window, after suggesting his primary target will be hanging on to his star players.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp gives a big hint over his summer transfer plans as he gives his verdict on Porto re-match

The Anfield club spent big money signing keeper Alisson, defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Naby Keita in 2018, but Klopp appears to be happy with his squad as he looks to a future that may not include big spending.

"I don't want to talk exactly what we will do, but I don't think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever," he said.

"The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them altogether and then stay together for a while.

"That was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade. When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year for sure."

Liverpool were beaten by Real Madrid in the final of last season’s Champions League (Mike Egerton/PA)

Klopp also gave his reaction to Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final draw against FC Porto, as he stressed his side's 5-0 away win against the Portuguese champions last season will not be a factor in this next month's tie.

"It's Porto and we've played there already and we know how good we had to be last year," he added.

"The result in the end was a strange one; it was very good for us, of course, but it was a strange one. In the second leg, we saw the character of Porto and the quality they have.

"I could not be further away from thinking it's the best draw because it isn't – it is just the draw, it's the opponent we have to prepare for and that's all we will be thinking about from when we start preparing for the game.

"We have a specialist for Porto in our own team in Pep Lijnders being there in the past – and he always speaks with so much respect for that club. We will have plenty of information and that’s what you need before a game, but you still have to play it. Now we know it, let's prepare.”

Online Editors