Liverpool assistant Zeljko Buvac set to become Arsene Wenger's replacement at Arsenal - report

Liverpool assistant manager Zeljko Buvac is set to take over from Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, according to reports.

The Bosnian, who has worked with Klopp for 17 years, is spending some time away from the first team from now until the end of the season for personal reasons and has not travelled to Rome for the club's Champions League second leg with Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

Speculation began circulating on Sunday the Bosnian had quit but the club have dismissed that by stressing Buvac remains a Liverpool employee and his position is not affected by this absence. Klopp is unlikely to offer any more on the matter at his pre-match press conference this evening when the team arrive in the Italian capital on Tuesday.

A report today from Pravda BL in Buvac’s homeland claims that Buvac will not be resuming his role with the Reds and will instead take over at the Emirates this summer. The Bosnian publication previously broke the story of how Buvac and Klopp would be taking over at Liverpool on the day before Brendan Rodgers was sacked.

The Bosnian news agency that broke Klopp and Buvac were to take over at Liverpool (the day before Brendan Rodgers was sacked) have this morning broke a story that Buvac is Arsenal bound as Wenger’s replacement.. #LFC #AFC pic.twitter.com/tW7riTaZ0f — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 1, 2018

Online Editors