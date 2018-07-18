Liverpool agree deal worth £67m with Roma for goalkeeper Alisson

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £67 million with Roma for goalkeeper Alisson as the Brazilian edges closer to Anfield.

It is now up to the 25-year-old to join Jurgen Klopp or wait to see if Chelsea match the Kop bid.

Liverpool have permission to meet the 25-year-old to discuss personal terms. No medical is scheduled yet. Liverpool are awaiting the response of the Brazil international before pressing ahead with the world record deal for a goalkeeper.

They are aware of interest from other clubs, but only Liverpool have met Roma’s valuation at this stage.

Liverpool hope their long-term interest in the keeper – they first tried to sign him in January – will give them the upper hand should Chelsea decide to match the valuation.

Alisson has been Klopp’s number one target all summer – as first reported by Telegraph Sport on May 27 - the situation growing in urgency after Loris Karius’ calamitous Champions League final performance.

Karius received severe criticism after two errors gifted Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale goals in Real Madrid’s 3-1 Champions League final win in May. Klopp was already considering a new goalkeeper before that poor performance.

Now it looks like he has his man, although Liverpool will want the formalities complete before declaring victory in pursuit of one of the most highly-rated goalkeepers in the world.

Online Editors