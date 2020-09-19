Liverpool add strength in depth as they close in on shock £41m deal for Jota after Thiago arrival

Liverpool are to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Diogo Jota in a deal worth up to £45million.

Jurgen Klopp was celebrating a spectacular week in the transfer market after the champions' spending commitment rose to a potential £70m in the space of 24 hours as Jota prepared to join Thiago Alcantara at Anfield.

Portugal international Jota will join for an initial £41m, with the figure potentially rising with add-ons.

Thiago completed his £20m switch yesterday. Liverpool committed to paying Bayern Munich a further £5m based on Champions League and Premier League success.

No sooner had Thiago been unveiled, than the club's sporting director, Michael Edwards, was concluding talks with Wolves on two fronts. Teenage defender Ki-Jana Hoever is heading in the opposite direction to Jota for £13.5m.

Comprises

That comprises an initial £9m, with Liverpool securing a 15 per cent sell-on as part of the deal.

Jota is to sign a five-year-contract having been monitored by the club's scouts for the past two seasons, with Liverpool first registering an interest when buying Fabinho through the same Jorge Mendes Gestifute agency in 2018. Liverpool had a shortlist of three strikers this summer, which also included Ismaila Sarr, but talks with Watford broke down after they expected a fee in excess of the £40m they received for Richarlison. With Liverpool already in talks over the switch of the 18-year-old Hoever, they were able to reach an agreement for the striker they say was always their preferred option.

Jota's future had been shrouded in mystery after he was left out of Wolves' first two games of the season. Now it is clear why.

He fits the bill as the perfect addition to Klopp's attack as he is versatile enough to play across the front three. That means Klopp will be in a position to ease the burden on Roberto Firmino as well as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

Jota initially moved on loan from Atletico Madrid when Wolves were in the Championship, before a permanent transfer in January 2018. He has scored 16 league goals since Wolves's promotion to the Premier League, establishing a formidable attacking partnership with Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.

Wolves usually play with a back-three and Hoever can operate as either a right-back or as a central defender, so his versatility is seen as a huge advantage.

Meanwhile, Thiago's signing was confirmed with the greatest endorsement from Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti, who managed the midfielder at Bayern Munich.

"This signing breaks my heart. It breaks my heart," said Ancelotti. "He is a fantastic player. I had luck in my career to train top, top players and Thiago is one of them. The only good thing about this signing is that he is a neighbour. He chose the wrong team. He could choose the blue team, not the red. I am joking. Jurgen, will be happy."

Elsewhere, Ireland international Cyrus Christie has joined Nottingham Forest on a loan move from Fulham.

The right back was not in Fulham's Premier League plans and has agreed a temporary switch to the Championship promotion chasers.

Telegraph.co.uk