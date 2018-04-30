Doctors will attempt to wake Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox from a medically-induced induced coma today, almost a week after he was attacked by Roma fans ahead of last Tuesday's Champion League semi-final at Anfield.

'Let's all say a prayer for him' - John Aldridge sends message to Sean Cox as he faces crucial 24 hours

Mr Cox suffered a serious and life-threatening head injury following the surprise attack by Roma fans, which has been condemned by all in the game.

Cox, who hails from Dunboyne, County Meath, is being treated at the Walton Neurological Centre and he faces a crucial 24 hours, with medics attempting to revive him from his coma in the hope that he can start to make a recovery. The Cox family have been unable to welcome visitors to his hospital bed due to the severity of his injuries and have declined offers from Liverpool's current staff and the club's former players who have attempted to visit the Irishman.

A mass will be heard in Dunboyne Parish Church to pray for Cox, with Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge among those sending his best wishes. "My heart goes out to Sean Cox and his family after the vile and cowardly attack inflicted on him by Roma fans shortly before the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night," stated Aldo.

"These idiots that go to football matches looking to cause trouble are pathetic excuses for human beings and the end result now is that an Irishman is lying in hospital in a fight for his life that he may not win. "It's shocking, it's pointless it's shameful and yet time and again, we see Italian clubs and their thuggish fans getting away with it.

"I hope all Liverpool fans stay safe in Italy on Wednesday as the Roma fans intent on causing trouble go looking for it and they would love to have a go at a few English fans if they get the chance. "God bless Sean Cox and let's all say a prayer for him today."

Jurgen Klopp's number two Zeljko Buvac takes break from Liverpool just two days before Roma semi final Roma President Jim Pallotta has hit out at Roma fans who attacked Liverpool followers outside the Albert pub shortly before kick-off last Tuesday, after Filippo Lombardi, 20, and Daniele Sciusco, 29, appeared at South Sefton Magistrates Court last Thursday, charged with violent disorder.

"We have a long history at Roma and what's going on when you have a few stupid people is that they destroy our history and they attack our legacy and I'm tired of it," stated Pallotta. "It's not just an issue for Rome. It's an issue for Italy and it's an issue for the authorities and it's an issue for all of (us) to band together and to finally wake up so that we don't have a reputation - that's not deserved around the rest of the world - that our fans are not good fans because our fans are the best fans in the world - it's just a couple of f****** morons that take the rest of us down. "What I want to talk about is how these games are great but they're not life and death.

"What's going on right now with Sean Cox in Liverpool, that's life and death and that affects his family.

"I don't really give a s*** about the score of the game. "It's disappointing to me that Rome and AS Roma get blamed for a few individuals who do stupid things."

Online Editors