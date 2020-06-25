| 14.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Klopp's restless urgency the key to restoration of a city's pride

David Kelly

Jurgen Klopp strikes a familiar pose during Liverpool&rsquo;s march to Premier League glory this season. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images Expand

Close

Jurgen Klopp strikes a familiar pose during Liverpool&rsquo;s march to Premier League glory this season. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp strikes a familiar pose during Liverpool’s march to Premier League glory this season. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp strikes a familiar pose during Liverpool’s march to Premier League glory this season. Photo: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Even as he approached the exceptional moment to crown a season of momentous magic, Jurgen Klopp did his best to remove himself from the dam-burst of his adopted city's cocoon-shattering celebration.

Pressed as to how he will react to the closure for one of his sport's most enduring, exhausting yearnings, he could not have fulfilled more the caricature of numbing Teutonic pragmatism had he tried.

"I watch the game not to prepare a celebration, but we play City a week later and also Chelsea," he said drolly.

Related Content