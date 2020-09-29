Jurgen Klopp described Liverpool's performance as "exceptional" after taking issue with Roy Keane using the word "sloppy" in his analysis.

Reds boss Klopp overheard pundit Keane giving his assessment in the Sky Sports studio as he waited to be interviewed at the side of the Anfield pitch.

The German said: "Did I hear right that Mr Keane said we had a sloppy performance tonight, because I could hear you already? Did he say that?

"This was a sloppy performance tonight? Maybe he spoke about another game. It cannot be this game, sorry.

"That's an incredible description of this game. This was absolutely exceptional. Nothing was sloppy, absolutely nothing. It was, from the first second, dominant against a team in form, 100 per cent in form.

After Keane then said: "You need to watch the rest of it", Klopp replied: "I will watch it, 100 per cent."

Klopp continued: "We had some big moments and I'm not a dreamer, I don't stand here and hope we finish off every situation.

"In the first half, we played a super game but we were 1-0 down. How can that happen?

"Imagine if we wouldn't have won it, it would have been incredible. But we won it, completely deserved."

