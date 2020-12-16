Klopp relying on Salah to put brakes on Tottenham

Meetings between Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho tend to attract football's fashion police as much as tactical aficionados.

On the surface, the battle lines seem familiar ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Anfield. Klopp's Liverpool are the Premier League's top scorers, while no side have conceded fewer than Mourinho's Spurs.

Attractive, attacking zeal confronts dour, obstinate bus-parking.

Those foreseeing the tactical blueprint will cite Mourinho's recent shut-outs against Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, identifying the traits which brought him so much success at Porto, Inter Milan and Stamford Bridge. But generalising about the approach of any side in this strange season demands caution, even that of the usually free-scoring champions.

Despite Liverpool's goal outlay - especially impressive again at Anfield - 10 of their 27 in the league were scored by Mohamed Salah. Another five were scored by Diogo Jota, which is why his six-week absence might be critical. Jota was providing much-needed goal support to Salah and Sadio Mane, the Senegal striker currently suffering a rare if unfortunate Var-assisted drought.

Klopp will not be overly concerned yet that the rest of his squad combined have not yet matched Salah's total, particularly as such numbers are yet to impede Liverpool's challenge. Salah and Mane's role as the main finishers is not so different to Spurs' reliance on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Nevertheless, it makes the defensive organisation of Spurs especially challenging heading into a hectic period in which the rotation of the tried-and-trusted front three will be impossible without weakening the line-up.

If expecting Liverpool to match the attacking feats of previous years is ill-considered, the same can be said of portraying Spurs as ultra-defensive, given they have notched 54 goals in all competitions.

In what amounted to the most credible endorsement yet of Mourinho's title bid, Klopp described Spurs as a "results machine" with echoes of his Liverpool.

"You cannot be top of the league with just counter-attacking," he said. "You see how [Harry] Kane drops like Bobby Firmino does it. And they have two quick wingers right and left. To defend in those areas is really difficult. They have an offensive midfielder with two strong sitting midfielders.

"They can sit back and defend the result and go for counter-attacks, but that is not the only strength of Tottenham. I see what I see. And unfortunately, what I see is pretty good."

Harrowing

The Spurs manager's most recent Anfield memory was harrowing. A 3-1 defeat in December 2018 proved his last game as Manchester United manager. But Klopp anticipated Mourinho would flourish again.

"I am not surprised [he was written off] because that is the world we are living in," said Klopp. "It is very impressive what he did at Tottenham. He has turned them into a results machine.

"They defend like a top team, and have probably the best counter-attacking movements out there. They have a lot of situations where they needed three passes to be one-on-one with the goalie."

So will it really be attack versus defence tonight?

"It's all about getting results - and maybe that's the best skill of Jose," said Klopp. "I respect that a lot. But did he reinvent himself? I don't know. It looks like it when you see him on Instagram!" (© Daily Telegraph, London)

Liverpool v Tottenham, Live, Premier Sports 2, 8.0

