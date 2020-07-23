Klopp: It's all about staying greedy

Emotions ran higher than expected, there were fireworks on and off the field during their 5-3 win against Chelsea, but once Liverpool got their hands on the Premier League trophy, Jurgen Klopp couldn't help but smile at the thought of a job well done.

"It's a great moment. It's all about consistency. We had to earn that, it's all about staying greedy," the 53-year-old Reds boss said.

"I can say in a pre-match meeting whatever I want: 'you want to win, you have to work hard, Chelsea are too good'. I'm surprised myself, how can you put in a shift like that when you're thinking 'I want to be fine afterwards'.

"I was angry during the game and it was my plan not to be angry. I had a fight with Frank Lampard and stuff like this. You don't plan for this."

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson, sidelined through injury, was pleased to see his team-mates put it an attacking performance that highlighted how devastating they can be with the ball, and why they streaked home to end a 30-year wait for a league title despite some Covid-19 speed bumps.

"We've been waiting a long time. To crown it off like that was really special," Henderson said.

"It makes it even more special after last season, it was hard to take. We reacted by winning the Champions League and we knew we had unfinished business.

"The Premier League has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. It's been a process and a journey, it hasn't happened overnight.

"The gaffer brought a togetherness in the dressing-room and that's made a difference."

Klopp, even more jovial than usual, signed off by promising Liverpool fans that their days of public celebration will come, but for now he urged them to adhere to health advice by toasting their beloved team from the comfort of their own homes.

"You made us happy, we all should celebrate at home. Prepare for a party and when this bull**** virus has gone we will have a party."

Irish Independent