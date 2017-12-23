'Klopp is a total eejit' - Eamon Dunphy rips into the Liverpool manager in typically colourful fashion

Eamon Dunphy has branded Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘a total eejit’, as he suggested the Anfield club are ‘in big trouble’ if they continue to back the German manager.

Speaking shortly before their latest chaotic defensive display in the 3-3 draw against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium, Dunphy told RTE’s Game On show that Liverpool will struggle to makes strides forward with their current manager at the helm.

Questioning the signing of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal last summer, Dunphy was typically colourful as he gave his verdict on a manager who retains loyal support from the majority of the Liverpool fans. “Klopp is a total eejit,” declared Dunphy, who has been an outspoken critic of the Liverpool manager for some time now.

“I mean, he bought Oxlade-Chamberlain. Who in their right mind would spend £35m on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? He is a football who doesn’t have a position. If you asked where is his best position, you wouldn’t be able to answer. “They need a goalkeeper and this wonderful kid at Sunderland Jordan Pickford was sold to Everton to £30m. Why did Liverpool not go and buy him. It was crazy.

“I think we all know now that there is a guy called Michael Edwards who runs the show at Liverpool and he only consults Klopp on players. They are doomed, he will be fired out of there.” Klopp stated before the game at Arsenal that he did not feel pressure to sign defenders in next month's transfer window, but questions will again be asked about his side's error-strewn backline after they conceded three goals in five crazy second half minutes at Emirates Stadium on Friday night.

"We had five minutes where we had obvious problems, that's how it is. Individual problems," said the Liverpool boss. "In this case, it's not about the team defending as when the ball is in the box it's at least a 50-50 and a misjudgement. It's a misjudgement for the second goal and we were too deep for the third goal. It was too easy.

"Then after the five minutes we reacted and deserved the point. It was the minimum we deserved."

Online Editors