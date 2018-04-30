Jurgen Klopp's number two Zeljko Buvac takes break from Liverpool just two days before Roma semi final

Reports emerged late on Sunday night suggesting that Buvac had left his role at Anfield just days before a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

However, it is understood that the Bosnian remains a Liverpool employee and his position at the club will not be affected by his leave of absence.

Buvac, dubbed 'The Brain' by Klopp, has worked alongside the Liverpool manager joining him as his assistant at Mainz in 2001. The pair had previously played together at the Rhineland club in the late 1990s.