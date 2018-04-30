Sport Liverpool

Monday 30 April 2018

Jurgen Klopp's number two Zeljko Buvac takes break from Liverpool just two days before Roma semi final

Jurgen Klopp and Zeljko Buvac

Mark Critchley

Jurgen Klopp's assistant Zeljko Buvac will spend time away from the Liverpool first team between now and the end of the season for personal reasons.

Reports emerged late on Sunday night suggesting that Buvac had left his role at Anfield just days before a crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Roma.

However, it is understood that the Bosnian remains a Liverpool employee and his position at the club will not be affected by his leave of absence.

Buvac, dubbed 'The Brain' by Klopp, has worked alongside the Liverpool manager joining him as his assistant at Mainz in 2001. The pair had previously played together at the Rhineland club in the late 1990s.

Klopp and Buvac moved on to Borussia Dortmund in 2008, where they honed their 'gegenpressing' style and won back-to-back Bundesliga titles together in 2011 and 2012.

Klopp brought Buvac to Anfield when appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015 and his assistant signed renewed terms on Merseyside alongside him the following summer.

