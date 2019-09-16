Jurgen Klopp's agent hints the Merseyside weather may be a factor with contract talks on hold

Jurgen Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke has raised fresh doubts over his client’s eagerness to continue as Liverpool manager once his current contract expires in the summer of 2022.

Liverpool chiefs have made it clear that they are keen to extend Klopp’s deal after he led the club to Champions League glory last season, yet Kosicke has insisted the German is is no rush to commit his long-term future to Liverpool.

In an interview with Spox, Klopp’s adviser suggested the inclement weather in Liverpool may be a factor in a decision that will be made jointly with his wife

"I remember that in November or December, Liverpool first asked for a contract extension. I said: 'Let's wait'," stated Kosicke.

"We must wait and see how everything develops and whether climate change will bring better weather to England or only to Germany. One should not underestimate this.

"Ulla and Jurgen get up in the morning and it's dark. When they meet again in the evening, it is also dark or it is grey and there is drizzle.

"During the winter break in Germany, if the weather is really bad, the clubs go on vacation for two weeks, then come back and fly directly to the training camp in the sun for several days.

"During this time, the coaches in England sometimes have to prepare for up to 13 games. They are already exhausted and it's not so easy."

Kosicke went on to suggest Liverpool’s Champions League win last June has forced Klopp’s desire to end the club’s 30-year wait to win the English league title.

"We have seen what happened at Liverpool after the Champions League victory. As a result, the very great pressure, which he himself does not feel so much, but which is there from the outside, is gone for the time being," Kosicke added.

"The UEFA Super Cup was also won. Liverpool itself is not only proud of the process that is going on, but also very happy that trophies are back in the closet.

"Therefore, winning the Premier League would still be a goal for Jurgen. As he said recently, our biggest problem in Liverpool is Manchester City."

