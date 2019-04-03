Jurgen Klopp unperturbed by Mo Salah's goal drought and he delivers positive news on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah's goalscoring drought does not bother him or the player.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah's goalscoring drought does not bother him or the player.

The Egypt international, who scored an incredible 44 times in his maiden campaign at Anfield, has gone eight matches without finding the net.

However, Salah still has 20 for the season and played a pivotal part in the last-gasp winner against Tottenham on Sunday.

"It was an own goal but it was Mo's header which forced it. It felt like it was his goal," said Klopp.

"That Mo was in that situation was off the training ground with a cross from the second ball. I was really pleased when I watched it back.

"People talk about how many games he hasn't scored in but he doesn't seem bothered. It's about work-rate, doing it again and again, and one day the ball will bounce in your direction. We have 79 points - you can't have that if you have major problems in a season."

Klopp also offered positive news on the injury front with key defender Virgil Van Dijk showing no after-effects from the knock he took against Spurs.

"Quite good. No major concerns. Virgil trained normally yesterday in a second recovery session," said the German.

Van Dijk has been credited for the vast improvement Liverpool have made defensively, keeping 17 clean sheets, which has kept them in the title race.

"I can't say a bad word about him, a brilliant boy. But he knows that you need the boys around you. Defending is team work," he added.

"Yes he has improved us and he has improved since he came here as well.

"He is a different player to when he was at Southampton. Champions League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final help you as a player."

Online Editors