Jurgen Klopp suggests his Liverpool side look 'easy' to beat after comprehensive defeat against Napoli

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warned his players that they need to rediscover their winning mentality quickly after a worrying 3-0 defeat against Napoli in a pre-season game in Edinburgh on Sunday.

Klopp's plans have been disrupted by injuries to star men and some absentees due to commitments with international teams, yet he didn't try to hide his concern after Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli secured a surprisingly comprehensive victory.

The Community Shield match against Manchester City at Wembley next weekend will be a big test of Liverpool's form, with Klopp suggesting his side's rivals will fancy their chances against them after an unconvincing run of form in the last few weeks.

"The good thing is if the opponents want to analyse us now then they think 'easy job' – but we will be a different animal next week," he stated.

"We have another week which we will use to get freshness back, 100 per cent. But apart from that, if you are tired, we of course have to make better decisions than we made today in protection, we need a better formation than we had today.

"Of course, not good and we lost a couple of games now in the pre-season already. We try to use them, that's how we always try to do it, and I'm pretty sure we will play better football.

"We conceded two simple goals in this game, lost the ball and each ball we lost was a proper counter-attack. But you have to defend better or keep the ball better or keep a better formation."

Klopp hinted a Champions League hangover could be affecting his team, as he used them to forget their achievements of last season and get their minds focused on the new campaign.

"It's strange pre-season because everybody tells you constantly congratulations, congratulations, congratulations," he added, reflecting on the Champions League win.

"We are all friendly people, so we all think, 'Welcome, welcome'. Before the game, Napoli - very nice, absolute class - the staff gave us a bottle of red wine and that finished with the game.

"It's kind of a new situation, but that's not the reason what's happened. Missing six players is strange. That you lose players during a pre-season, we are used to - that happened from time to time."

