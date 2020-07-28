Jurgen Klopp sends transfer window warning to Liverpool fans

Jurgen Klopp holds the ‘Alex Ferguson Trophy’ after being named the LMA Manager of the Year having guided Liverpool to their first league title for 30 years

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool will play it cool on the transfer market this summer and has warned fans not to expect a major injection of fresh talent because he prefers to work with a small squad.

Some work has already been done on the Anfield panel, defender Dejan Lovren sold to Zenit St Petersburg for €10m yesterday, while Adam Lallana is bound for Brighton, and Xherdan Shaqiri and potentially Divock Origi may also leave.

The Reds have been linked with some high-profile players, including Thiago Alcantara, while rivals like Chelsea already have some deals done. But Klopp insists that, despite funds being available from their Premier League win and the income from Lovren's sale, having a big squad is not part of his plan.

"The size of the squad is not that important to me, the quality of the squad is very much so," Klopp said.

"The solution cannot be to have a much bigger squad for the specific moment and then realise you cannot use all the players. These players can only play the football they play because they know they are needed.

"They are all human beings and nobody can be held back for a year and then on the last day of the year be told, 'Now we need you.' In between now and then there must be a lot of training and support and challenges stuff like this. We cannot keep someone in the backyard and bring them up in the decisive moment. That will not help. We will have solutions for that, we have young players."

The Anfield boss also said that financial uncertainty over the Champions League, with games likely to be played behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, is also in his thinking.

"A few weeks ago nobody knew if we could play Champions League next season again. Can you count on the money of the Champions League and how much will it be?" he said.

"That is all uncertain and that is what we consider because we are not only responsible for the success of the club, we are responsible for all the people at the club and that means everyone who is working here. As long as we don't know exactly about things, we have to wait.

"We have a really good squad, we have to see what we can do, we have to see what have to do, we need still more time. Time will hopefully bring a bit more clarity about the future and then we will make our decisions."

Klopp also revealed that his squad will have to tell the club of their holiday plans and be told to avoid risking pre-season preparations during their fortnight's absence. "The boys can go on holiday, obviously, and we know where they will go," Klopp said. "These countries are all completely fine. But this situation can change constantly.

"That is the responsibility of the boys. They are all adults and they have to make sure they know when they have to leave this specific country. You have to just follow the news and react. It is not our job to say to them, 'By the way, maybe Spain has closed the border now'. We cannot do that, the boys are responsible and they know that.

"They will get a programme to work on. But they are responsible for themselves as well.

"We will help, of course, but they need to be aware of the situation and you cannot go on holiday and do the things you could in the past. We have to be disciplined.

"But the boys are exceptional. Not only ours, but everyone. We have had no new cases in the whole period of the season.

"It shows that they are all good, and I hope it stays like this and we will come back and train again."

