Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on Virgil van Dijk as he toasts a seventh straight win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down fears that centre-back Virgil van Dijk may be set for a spell on the sidelines, after he was forced out of Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win against Southampton.

Van Dijk has been a key man for Liverpool as they have started the season with six straight wins in the league and seven overall after their thrilling victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last Tuesday.

Now it looks like the Dutchman will be available for upcoming games against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and Premier League despite a knock to his ribs.

"He already had a bruise in the ribs before the PSG game, which is very uncomfortable and today he got another hit there," stated Klopp. "It's not cool but should not be too serious. It should be absolutely OK, hopefully. I didn't hear anything different."

Klopp went on to suggest he was surprised by Liverpool's flawless start to the season, as he saluted is side's winning mentality.

"It's a surprise to win seven games because of course you cannot expect it, but all performances we showed so far were at least good enough to win the games," stated Klopp.

"All the different challenges with the different styles of the opponent, the boys were there. They were really in the situation and in the different games, so that's good.

"But now the next one is coming on Wednesday and then coming again on Saturday and then again on the Wednesday. That's now a really short week we have and then the period ends with a nice game against Man City!

"It will be tough, but for all of us, so that's absolutely OK. It is better to win these games than draw them or lose them, but I am really sure we are mature enough to understand it in the right way.

"Saints were not bad, they were really good, but maybe in the final third they were not the biggest threat. A clean sheet is very important and staying concentrated in an intense period is difficult."

Online Editors