Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp finally allowed himself to turn his thoughts to the Champions League final against Real Madrid later this month after his side wrapped up a top four finish in the Premier League 4-0 win a last day win against Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp lauds his Liverpool players as he offers up an injury update on James Milner

Chelsea's 3-0 defeat at Newcastle ensured Liverpool would secure a top four finish and book a place in the group stages of next season's Champions League, with Klopp now focused on his side's date with destiny against Real Madrid in Kiev on May 26th.

"We have now two weeks to prepare, but all the boys were unbelievable today and all through this season," stated Klopp. "Our players have 9,000 games in their legs. It’s an unbelievable achievement and I am so proud of the boys. A nearly-perfect season. Now we have one more game to make it perfect.

"I'm really proud of the boys, a nearly perfect season. We had no chance to challenge Man City so the only thing you can go for is a Champions League spot. It is a big thing. "When everyone tells you you are fantastic all season it is hard to stay on track so I am pleased with Mo Salah. Congratulations to Man City, it is incredible to get 100 points, Thoroughly deserved. We need more consistency to challenge and a little bit more luck with injuries.

"But we have got a lot of experience from this season. We have matured and we will do that again. In our good moments it is not easy to play better football. We will add to the squad, we need more players but I'm a big believer in developing the team. These boys made a big step. "The boys had pressure on them, massive for the last few weeks, it is fantastic to qualify this year. It's a massive achievement.

"We did it in an impressive manner. We tried to win the game from the first second. A point was enough but I have no real idea how to go for a point. We could have scored many more but I'm glad we didn't, Brighton did not deserve that after a really good season." Klopp also gave an update on the concerns around James Milner, who had to drop out of the Brighton game with an injury.

"James Milner will be fine, just today was a bit early for him," he added. "Two weeks break is perfect for us.

"We will be ready for the final, now I am really looking forward to it. We couldn't think about it as long as we are not in the Champions League next year."

