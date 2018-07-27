Jurgen Klopp is asked about the aborted Nabil Fekir transfer as he responds to Jose Mourinho's jibes‬

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to rule out the prospect of making additional signings in the final two weeks of this transfer window, as he offered his first comments on the club's aborted attempts to sign Lyon and France midfielder Nabil Fekir.

Liverpool were on the brink of signing a deal to bring Fekir to Anfield ahead of the World Cup finals, but the move broke down after complications with the player's medical.

Anfield insiders have hinted they will not return to Lyon in a bid to revive the Fekir deal, but Klopp was less than committed on the subject as he spoke to the media ahead of a prestige pre-season game against Manchester United in Michigan, America.

When asked abut Fekir and the possibility of Liverpool making fresh singings ahead of the August 9th transfer deadline in England, Klopp appeared to be keen to side-step the subject.

"If nothing happens with our boys, we press on," Klopp stated. "If something happens, you always have to make sure you react. If not now, then maybe next window or next summer."

Liverpool have spent around £250m in 2018 as they have signed defender Virgil van Dijk, Brazil keeper Alisson, midfielders Fabinho and Naby Keita and winger Xherdan Shaqiri, with Klopp backtracking on statements in 2016 suggesting he would never join the ranks of the big-spending clubs in the Premier League.

Klopp's comments questioning the merits of Manchester United's paying £89m to sign Paul Pogba in 2016 have been raised time and again in recent weeks, with United boss Jose Mourinho suggesting it was "funny" to see Liverpool spending big after the words from their manager.

Yet Klopp was keen to dismiss Mourinho's snipes in recent days, as he insisted he was focused on his own club and not their rivals head into the new season.

"Jose can say what he wants to say, I can say the same. I’m not too interested in Man Utd," he added.

"I’m sure they’ll do business in the next few days. We are responsible for our fans, our owners, nobody else.

"We are ambitious, we never said something different, we have to deliver and we know that. A big part of the job is to play football people like, now we’re in a situation where we want to make the next step, the opponents don’t sleep, we know that."

Klopp also refused to comments on reports that his back-up keeper Simon Mignolet is close to joining Besiktas, striker Danny Ings is in talks with Crystal Palace and winger Lazar Markovic is on the brink of finalising a move away from Liverpool.

