Jurgen Klopp gives his verdict on Liverpool's win in Dublin and has special praise for keeper Alisson

The £65million Brazil goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes with no mishaps, as James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno were all on target for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The brand of football Liverpool produced a week before the start of the Premier League season excited Reds fans in Ireland, yet Klopp was keen to play down the significance of the performance.

"The result is something I'm really not interested in, more big parts of the performance," said Klopp.

"Pre-season, you can lose a game like this and it doesn't mean everything you did before was wrong and if you win 5-0 it doesn't mean everything was right. That's pretty much the case.

"It was, in a lot of moments - especially around the goals and a few more moments - brilliant. How we finished, how we scored in different situations, that was all good. Organisation-wise was good in the good parts of the game, in the average parts [it was] not good.

"You saw all the first half, we were 2-0 up but [there were] too many spaces for Napoli, so that's of course something we saw and we will work on, that's clear.

"I don't care what people think now about our team, our squad, that's really not important. It's only important that we make sure that we get a team together for the Tuesday game and then, even more important, for the Sunday against West Ham.

"They will be a completely different challenge, we know that already. So, don't let the expectations grow somewhere because the Premier League is hard work and not flying football. It's not about winning 5-0, it's about winning 1-0 five times much more.

"But, of course, it's much better than we would have lost 5-0 and have no confidence and need to work on pretty much everything. We know what we have to work on and we will do that."

Klopp was also full of praise for his new keeper Alisson, as he suggested the Brazilian was a classy performer with the ball at his feet.

"He's quite a good footballer - probably as good as the goalie he is," added Klopp. "An all-round good performance for the first game, especially because I think everyone can imagine what happens inside a human being in a situation like that, playing the first game after all the things that were written about it and all that stuff.

"Playing against Napoli, it was the strongest side we played so far, 100 per cent - they had nearly a full squad here and it can look completely different.

"He was very, very aware of all situations when he was needed behind a high last line. We involved him a lot in our build-up, but we need to get used to that a little bit more still - that's clear [and] he needs to get used to it a little bit more, but there were a lot of good build-up situations, so that helps. But at the end he's there to catch balls and he did that in all the decisive moments today, so I'm really pleased."

