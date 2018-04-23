Liverpool legend Ian Rush believes that Jurgen Klopp's side need a clean sheet at home to Roma on Tuesday night if they are to advance to the final of the Champions League.

'Jurgen Klopp does exactly the same as Joe Fagan so I can see the similarity in the team spirit of 84'

Rush has fond memories of playing against Roma as he was on the Liverpool side which beat them, in Rome, to win the 1984 European Cup, and he sees similarities between the current Anfield crop and his own team.

"Mentioning Roma brings back so many memories, the penalty situation, the singing before the game, so many things that make Liverpool what they are," said Rush, in Dublin on Monday to promote the friendly in August between the Reds and high-flying Napoli. "We had a great team spirit and that got us through and I can see that in this Liverpool team. You get that from the manager, we had Joe Fagan and he let us get on with it, and Klopp does exactly the same so I can see the similarity in the team spirit of 84."

Ian Rush with the new Liverpool training kit during a visit to the Liverpool FC Store at the Ilac Centre, in Dublin. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

But Rush warns against talk of another final appearance until Roma have been dealt with. "I think whoever gets to the final, whether that’s Roma or Liverpool, will be the team that most likely wasn’t expecting to be there and in one off games anything is possible," added Rush.

"But you can’t really jump the gun, there are these games against Roma and I think the one against them tomorrow will most likely be the most important one because if you look at the last two ties, they’ve gone through on away goals so I think we’ve got to stop Roma from scoring, I think that’s the most important because I’m pretty sure that we can score goals with the front three that we’ve got. "But I think it’s important that we keep Roma from scoring at Anfield because the atmosphere is going to be incredible, absolutely amazing atmosphere but hopefully we can go to Rome with something to play for."

*Ian Rush was in Dublin to announce that Liverpool play Napoli at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday August 4th. Tickets go on sale from Friday April 27th, at 11am, via Ticketmaster.

