Jurgen Klopp delivers positive updates on Naby Keita and Alisson Becker

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has had some encouraging news on the fitness front with midfielder Naby Keita and goalkeeper Alisson Becker stepping up their returns from injury.

Keita has been sidelined by a groin problem since the start of August while Alisson has not played since sustaining a calf issue 39 minutes into the first Premier League match of the season.

However, Keita has rejoined first-team training while Alisson has completed his first session with goalkeeping coach John Achterberg.

"Naby Keita is back in training with the team. Today is first time with the team," said Klopp. "Alisson is making big progress. A proper session yesterday with John Achterberg.

"Not in team training yet, and we take it day by day. We will see. Too early to say. Medical department will tell me."

However, striker Divock Origi is unlikely to feature against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in last week's win over Newcastle.

"Div, we have to see day by day, that's how it was from the first day - how can he deal with the pain and stuff like that," Klopp added.

"It is pretty early, so I don't know exactly what the medical department will tell me (today) about that case.

"I think it's unlikely but why should I rule him out? But it's unlikely."

