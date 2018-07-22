Jurgen Klopp confirms £65m signing Alisson will make his debut in Dublin

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that £65m signing Alisson is in line to make his Liverpool debut against Napoli in Dublin.

Alisson, the most expensive goalkeeper in history, is scheduled to join up with the Liverpool squad on their training camp in France later this month, after being given extended leave.

Liverpool will train in Evian-les-Bains before a pre-season friendly against Napoli on August 4, with the Brazilian poised to make his first appearance after his record move from Roma.

Alisson's arrival has increased the uncertainty over the futures of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet with Liverpool's new signing certain to face West Ham on the opening day of the Premier League campaign.

"Obviously he is a world class goalkeeper, so we are not going to say "let's have a look". He will play, of course. When Alisson is ready, he will be in our goal. We all need to help him so he can perform as good as possible," he said.

"He is desperate to play. He could have joined us here in America but it made absolutely no sense.

"He had a long year and, as Brazil's No 1, it was quite an intense year, so I sent him on holiday again. There will still be two games to play and West Ham is only the first game of the season, not the last one.

"I would say he plays in Dublin [against Napoli]."

Klopp has claimed that no decision has been made on the futures of Karius or Mignolet, with one of the goalkeepers expected to leave before the transfer window closes.

Karius' status at Liverpool has diminished after his poor Champions League final performance against Real Madrid, while Mignolet could conceivably start the campaign as No 3 choice.

Mignolet is yet to report for training after also being given extended leave following his involvement in Belgium's World Cup campaign.

"They are two really good goalkeepers, so we will see. From my point of view there is no rush. All players can show that they are Liverpool players," said Klopp.

"They can show that until the end of the transfer window. So there is absolutely nothing else to say about it. We will see what the future brings."

Liverpool will play the first of their three-game American tour later on Sunday against Borussia Dortmund, Klopp's former club, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

