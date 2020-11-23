Jota starting to resemble Suarez in Liverpool attack

Diogo Jota is starting to resemble Luis Suarez in a Liverpool shirt. Perhaps without the extra bite.

Mercifully, Jota's hunger so far is limited to his appetite for goals rather than the anatomy of opponents.

Whenever a new signing hits the ground sprinting, there is a natural tendency to make prematurely exuberant comparisons with illustrious predecessors.

At times, Jota carries echoes of the skills of his contemporaries, with the pace of Mohamed Salah, trickery of Sadio Mane and work-rate of Roberto Firmino.

Yet, after his landmark Anfield goal to underline the champions' gulf in class with Leicester City, it occurred that Jota is the closest Liverpool have had to Suarez since the Uruguayan left for Barcelona.

Temperament wise, the similarity may not stretch. In every other aspect Jota has the same profile.

As an attacking force, there is no obvious weakness as Leicester's hitherto impressive centre-backs were left looking broken by the experience of trying and failing to stop him.

Each of Jota's goals in a Liverpool shirt so far have had a different dimension, ranging from spectacular volleys outside the penalty area, to his historic strike here which underlined his heading prowess.

With this, Jota did what no Liverpool player has done before - not even an extended list of striking gods - by scoring in his first four home top-flight league appearances.

His all-round menace had already caught the eye prior to him doubling Liverpool's lead in the 3-0 win.

If Leicester veteran Christian Fuchs granted himself a sigh of relief at the thought of Salah's absence, he was gasping for air within 10 minutes having twice lost a foot race on Liverpool's right.

Fuchs was put out of his misery when subbed after an hour, probably contemplating retirement rather than face Jota again.

Perhaps the greatest compliment to Jota - and the reason why even with a packed treatment room Liverpool are still setting the standards - is Jurgen Klopp's attack did not look compromised without their world-class Egyptian. They would have scored five but for the woodwork.

Credit Klopp for making no style concessions despite being without three quarters of his usual back four. He backed his deputies to fit the system, and the senior men available to step up. How they delivered.

Injury crisis or not, Liverpool - and Jota - look like they will take some stopping.

