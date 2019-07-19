Jordan Henderson reveals what Jurgen Klopp said to Liverpool team before Barcelona miracle

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed the message manager Jurgen Klopp gave his players in the moments before their Champions League semi-final against Barcelona at Anfield last season.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Liverpool's hopes of a comeback appeared to be forlorn, but a stirring performance on a famous night in front of The Kop transformed the tie and sent Klopp's side on their way to Champions League glory a few weeks later.

Now Henderson has spoken about the message Klopp gave to his players prior to kick-off, with his words clearly hitting the right notes as his side went on to record a famous 4-0 victory to stun Barcelona.

"I can remember the team talk before the game," stated Henderson. "The manager said something like 'If this was any other team they would probably have no chance of coming back and we'd probably be playing for pride' but he said 'because it's you, then I think there's a chance.'

"I think from that moment everyone thought 'let's have a right go' – it felt like a special moment and it gave everyone the confidence to go out and perform and thankfully we managed to do it on the night."

Henderson went on to suggest Klopp's greatest quality are his man-management skills, as he revealed the German has a way of draining the best out of his players.

Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Liverpool v FC Barcelona. Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold. REUTERS/Phil Noble

"He's got a perfect balance of being close to the players but also he's still got to be ruthless and be our manager," he added.

"The knowledge of the game, what we do in training and what we learn from him speaks for itself as you can see how we've performed over the last few seasons. We've got to continue to do that and keep learning from him and the staff.

"If we do that and we keep following him there will be more success stories to tell in the future I'm sure. He's a fantastic manager to work for and I'm sure anyone who has worked for him will say that. He is very motivational.

"Everybody on the outside can see what he's like as well, what you see is what you get and hopefully he can stay here for a long time.

"Over the last few seasons, we've improved every season. The players we have brought in have strengthened the squad and the ones we've got have improved and got better as we've learned so much from the manager and the staff.

"We just want to continue doing that, progressing as a team, keep learning new things. The experience of the Champions League and the Premier League last season can help us."

