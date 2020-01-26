John Aldridge: 'The Liverpool kids that will take on Shrewsbury would give Man United a run for their money'

While the win against Everton in the last round surprised a few people, those of us who have watched the younger Liverpool players in action over the last couple of years appreciate there is an incredible crop of youngsters coming through the ranks at a rapid pace.

Curtis Jones snatched all the headlines after his wonderful winning goal humiliated a first-choice Everton side at Anfield earlier this month, but he is not the only rising star destined for big things under a manager who has proven he will give kids a chance if they are good enough.

Full-back Neco Williams is a class act who should get another chance to start today and I’d also expect to see the gifted French defender Yasser Larouci involved at some point.

At the tender age of 16, Harvey Elliott could get another chance to shine because, even though Klopp will want to win the FA Cup, he has enough confidence in these boys to give them the opportunity to spread their wings and show what they can do.

The Liverpool academy is producing some exceptional players, with young Irish keeper Caoimhín Kelleher and promising defender Ki-Jana Hoever also on a list of future first-teamers.



While the kids will play again this afternoon, I expect Klopp to pick a team with a little more experience than we saw in the last round, as some senior players need a game in their legs as we head towards a crucial phase of the campaign that will see the return of the Champions League.

Adrian will start in goal, Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip will be a strong pairing at the heart of the defence and I’d expect to see Adam Lallana, Fabinho and young Jones in a midfield line-up.

Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Xherdan Shaqiri should all get a game up front and while most of that team will not play in the Champions League last 16 tie against Atletico Madrid next month if everyone else is fit, they could be called upon if injuries strike.

That’s why it’s so important for Klopp to give all his squad time on the pitch, as they need to be match-sharp if they are called upon as Liverpool dream of emulating Manchester United’s treble-winning story.

Quality

I still don't want to say the title is in the bag despite Liverpool holding a huge lead at the top of the table, but it says much about the quality of the squad Klopp has assembled over the last four years that he can play a second-string team in the FA Cup and they would still beat most opponents.

The Liverpool line-up that will take on Shrewsbury today would give the Manchester United side that lost at Anfield last weekend a run for their money and that statement highlights how far Klopp has moved his team ahead of their old rivals.

Not a single active United player would even get onto the Liverpool bench right now and only a few of them would make it into Liverpool’s second-choice line-up, in my opinion.

This is not me speaking as a biased Liverpool fan, as I believe it is an unquestionable fact.

The now-injured Marcus Rashford is the only United player who could get close to adding something to this Liverpool team and it

explains why the shift in power between the two biggest clubs in English football will remain in place for a long time to come.

Improving a Liverpool winning machine is a tough task, but Klopp and Liverpool's transfer maestro Michael Edwards need to consider how to do that later this year, because standing still is not an option.

Who knows, Mo Salah or Sadio Mane may be tempted away if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in for them and football teams are always a work in progress, with Liverpool likely to target some key areas when they look to recruitment.

I can see Lovren, Lallana and Shaqiri leaving, so Klopp will want to replace them with young and hungry players who fit into his mould.

Prolific Red Bull Leipzig striker Timo Werner would be a great option and the joy for Liverpool will be that every player will want to be part of their success story.

I saw Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe eulogising Liverpool in an interview a few days ago and it confirmed that the world’s greatest players are captivated by the story Klopp has pieced together.

With the manager signing a contract to commit to the club for another four years, there is no reason why Liverpool cannot win trophy after trophy as they don’t just have the best team in England and possibly Europe right now.

No, the beast Klopp has on his hands is even bigger than that.

Liverpool have the best squad in terms of the balance of world-class players, incredible heart, a stadium and a fanbase that is unique in the game and a set of young players who are proving they are knocking on the door and ready to step in when needed.

It’s a mix that makes Liverpool irresistible right now and I expect them to continue their incredible run by beating Shrewsbury this afternoon.

