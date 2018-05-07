Sport Liverpool

'I've already said more than normal' - Jurgen Klopp side-steps questions on his interest in Nabil Fekir

Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyon
Kevin Palmer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have inadvertently given a big hint that he is making a move to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, after admitted he has "already said more than normal" in his rebuff of a question about the France international.

The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to Fekir in recent days, with former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier reportedly playing a role in negotiations over a possible £60m move for the attacking midfielder.

When asked whether Fekir was on his transfer radar after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, Klopp suggested reports that a deal had already been agreed were wide of the mark.

"During the game, we agreed a deal. I would be surprised about that to be honest," stated the Liverpool boss before adding: "No comment."

Klopp was also asked to respond to claims Liverpool are interested in Ousmane Dembele, who made a move to Barcelona in a mega-money deal last year and he offered up a comical response.

"Who was the second name? Dembele? Oooh, is he on the market? Now I am interested!" he said.

"I never comment on transfer rumours. I have already said much more than I usually do."

