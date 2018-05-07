'I've already said more than normal' - Jurgen Klopp side-steps questions on his interest in Nabil Fekir

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have inadvertently given a big hint that he is making a move to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, after admitted he has "already said more than normal" in his rebuff of a question about the France international.

