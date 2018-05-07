'I've already said more than normal' - Jurgen Klopp side-steps questions on his interest in Nabil Fekir
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp may have inadvertently given a big hint that he is making a move to sign Lyon captain Nabil Fekir, after admitted he has "already said more than normal" in his rebuff of a question about the France international.
The Reds have been strongly linked with a move to Fekir in recent days, with former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier reportedly playing a role in negotiations over a possible £60m move for the attacking midfielder.
When asked whether Fekir was on his transfer radar after Sunday's 1-0 defeat at Chelsea, Klopp suggested reports that a deal had already been agreed were wide of the mark.
"During the game, we agreed a deal. I would be surprised about that to be honest," stated the Liverpool boss before adding: "No comment."
Klopp was also asked to respond to claims Liverpool are interested in Ousmane Dembele, who made a move to Barcelona in a mega-money deal last year and he offered up a comical response.
Read more here:
- Refreshing honesty from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he warns Mo Salah not to dive again
- Cristiano Ronaldo could face a battle to be fit for Champions League final with Liverpool after ankle injury
"Who was the second name? Dembele? Oooh, is he on the market? Now I am interested!" he said.
"I never comment on transfer rumours. I have already said much more than I usually do."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Refreshing honesty from Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as he warns Mo Salah not to dive again
- WATCH: Messi produces moment of magic as Barcelona and Real Madrid play out entertaining draw
- Cristiano Ronaldo could face a battle to be fit for Champions League final with Liverpool after ankle injury
- Reds stifled at Bridge as Blues keep dream alive