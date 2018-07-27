'It's not normal' - Jurgen Klopp hits out at Sergio Ramos after Champions League final controversy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered up his first public comments on the performance of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in last May's Champions League final, as he branded the defender's tackle on Reds talisman Mohamed Salah as 'brutal'.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered up his first public comments on the performance of Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos in last May's Champions League final, as he branded the defender's tackle on Reds talisman Mohamed Salah as 'brutal'.

Ramos was involved in a first half challenge that led to Salah picking up a shoulder injury that brought a premature end to his participation in the final in Kiev, while also seriously damaging his hopes of making an impact in the World Cup finals with Egypt.

Klopp has kept his silence on Ramos and the fall-out in the weeks since his side lost 3-1 in the Champions League final, but it is clear that he shares the views of many Liverpool fans who were furious with the Spain defender after he also clashed with Reds keeper Loris Karius in an incident the Anfield club later claimed resulted in concussion for their keeper.

"If you watch it back and you're not with Real Madrid, then you think it's ruthless and brutal," stated Klopp.

"You don't think 'Wow, good challenge'. It was ruthless. I don't think Mo would have always got injured in that situation, and this time it was unlucky.

"But it's an experience that we cannot have. I'm not sure if it's an experience we'll have again - go there and put an elbow to the goalkeeper, put their goalscorer down like a wrestler in midfield and then you win the game.

"It was a little bit like that, and that was the story of the game. Ramos said a lot of things that I didn't like. As a person I didn't like the reactions of him.

"He was like 'Whatever, what do they want? It's normal'. No, it's not normal."

Real Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Final – NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium

Klopp went on to suggest the track record of Ramos suggests he has mastered the dark arts in the game, in comments that are certain to stir up the storm that enveloped the Spain centre-back in the days after the final in May.

"If you put all of the situations of Ramos together - and I've watched football since I was five-years-old - then you will see a lot of situations with Ramos," stressed Klopp.

"In the final the year before, against Juventus, he was responsible for the red card for Juan Cuadrado. He touched him and Ramos makes a big act of it. Nobody talks about that afterwards.

"The ref should have had the courage to decide that game. It doesn't feel right, but it is what it is, we can't change it.

"Obviously in this situation we didn't get it and people will say I'm weak or a bad loser or a whiner. I'm not. I accept it. It's not like I wake up in the morning and think 'Ramos!' I'm fine with it."

Klopp also suggested Liverpool's claims that keeper Karius was concussed during the Champions League final after was important to his keeper, as it helped him to come to terms with two big mistakes that handed Real Madrid their victory.

"It was very important for Lorius," added Klopp of the medical reports. "He thought he was 100 per cent responsible and the doc told him 'you're not'. In this moment, your vision is different.

"I knew what people would think when we did it and made it public - that we were only doing it for us, that it makes no sense, but that's fine. The doctor was the head of the concussion department of the NFL in Boston.

"He said it was likely Lorius was influenced. Can he say for sure? Of course he can't, but it's likely, so that's the word.

"We didn't use it for one second as an excuse, but how can we not put it out as an explanation?

"The problem is that people don't believe it, then we bring in a new goalkeeper and people think we don't believe it as well, which isn't true."

Online Editors