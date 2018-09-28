'It's not cool' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp with a worrying injury update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he may be without defender Virgil van Dijk for Saturday's crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Van Dijk missed Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat against Maurizio Sarri's Blues and it seems the talismanic Dutch centre-back is also struggling to shake off a rib injury in time to take his place in one of the biggest games of the Premier League season so far, as he hinted Dejan Lovren may need to fill the void at the heart of his defence.

"We have to wait, he didn't train with the team so far," confirmed Klopp. "Virgil is a world-class player, and if you miss a world-class player always it's not cool, but Lovren played his first game in 10 weeks. He played an outstanding game. (Joel) Matip, two games in a row, fantastic. If Virgil is fit, he plays. If not, then obviously we have options."

Van Dijk's absence would be a hammer blow to a Liverpool side who lost their first game of the season as they were knocked-out of the Carabao Cup by a wonderful Eden Hazard goal on Wednesday night, with Klopp insisting his side did not need that moment of magic from Chelsea's talisman to appreciate the threat he will pose when the two sides meet again this weekend.

"I know exactly how good he is. He's a special player and he enjoys these one vs one situations," continued the Liverpool boss. "I didn't need that game to find out about that. If we had one 100% challenge out of the four or five we had, he wouldn't have been able to do what he did.

"We all know we could have stopped that goal but he used that situation. No player is not defendable. We have to close the right spaces."

Klopp suggested his side were always likely to slip up during a 22-day period that includes away games at Tottenham and Chelsea, as well as Champions League matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

"Since the last international break we are halfway through (a difficult run of matches) and have done very well performance wise and result wise," he added.

"Before we started, it was clear the game at Chelsea would not be a children's birthday. Then you go to Naples. Tough place to go.

"This will be tough and intense for both sides (at Chelsea). It's a big one. It already sounds good, and we have to make sure it is good. Both teams know it won't be an easy game.

"The best preparation for Saturday's game is Wednesday's game. There will be different players but we will learn from the game.

"We try to use the information from the game on Wednesday to be better on Saturday. Striking back is a nice opportunity."

While Van Dijk may be absent on Saturday, Klopp confirmed that defender Trent Alexander-Arnold and midfielder Gini Wijnaldum have shaken off injuries worries and will be available.

Online Editors