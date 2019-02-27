Liverpool manager has swiftly rejected reports claiming he was involved in a dressing room bust-up with senior players following last Sunday's 0-0 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

'It's bull****' - Jurgen Klopp's emphatic response to reports of a dressing room bust-up with his players at Old Trafford

The reports in the UK media suggested Klopp had heated exchanges with his captain Jordan Henderson and striker Sadio Mane, after a muted performance from Liverpool against their great rivals.

Yet ahead of Wednesday night's Premier League game against Watford at Anfield, Klopp offered up a robust rejection of the claims as he insisted there was no altercation in the dressing room.

"It's bulls***. Nothing happened after the game, we were completely fine," Klopp told reporters. "We spoke about the game and the opportunity we had, things we did, and then we drove home.

"There was nothing afterwards in the dressing room or whatever. Someone told me (there was a report) that I shouted at Hendo and Sadio in the dressing room! I could have shouted, but Hendo wasn't even there! He was being drug tested."

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson shows his frustration with Jurgen Klopp after being substituted. Photo: PA

Klopp also offered up an explanation for what appeared to be a fractious exchange with Henderson when he was substituted at Old Trafford, after the skipper failed to shake hands with his manager.

"It was a pure misunderstanding. That's clear. For me, when a player leaves the pitch, it's clear, we shake hands," Klopp added.

"But I'm in the situation as well. I didn't say you have to wait for me until I look at you again as I was with Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) talking and then Hendo left. He was saying thank you to the crowd.

"I thought he didn't (shake hand) and that's why I turned and told him to come back.

"But everyone else told me, 'No, no, no, he wanted to shake your hand but you were not ready'. That's how a misunderstanding works. That's all. It was nothing."

Klopp also gave some positive injury updates, as he confirmed Joe Gomez, Dejan Lovren and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are nearing returns.

