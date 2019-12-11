'It's a phenomenal team' - Michael Owen makes lavish claim as he ranks Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Jurgen Klopp's Premier League table toppers can already be compared to the grestest English teams of the Premier League era.

Speaking on BT Sport as he reflected on Liverpool's sparkling start to the season, Owen suggested Klopp's reigning European champions are favourites to hang on to the Champions League crown.

Yet it was his claim that a team yet to win a Premier League title can already be compared to Alex Ferguson's all-conquering Manchester United sides that sparked plenty of debate on social media.

Michael Owen. Photo: Getty Images

"Winning the Premier League is the holy grail for Liverpool now but apart from that can it get any better? This is one of the best club teams we have seen in our lifetime," declared Owen.

"It's a phenomenal team and it's right up there with the great Manchester United sides, Chelsea under Jose Mourinho and Man City. It's just an unbelievable team.

"I said last season it was going to be either Liverpool or Man City who wins the Champions League and I think it's going to be the same again. The Premier League is the strongest competition at the moment and Liverpool are that team who is stronger than anyone."

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness sounded a more cautious view on Virgin Media Sport, as he suggested Liverpool will be challenged in the second half of the season.

"If we were playing the next game in the Champions League right now, Liverpool would be the team they would all want to avoid, but we don't play again in this competition until February," he said.

"Manchester City be stronger then if they get their injured players back. They could be a very different group. Could Liverpool have injuries to their key men? They could be a very different group then.

"They are a team that play with great belief and they have the nous to win games now and weather pressure. They can win now when they are not at their best and that makes them very, very dangerous."

Online Editors