John Aldridge believes Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are ready to cement a place in the history books after they booked their place in the final of the FIFA World Club Cup in Qatar.

'It's a mentality' - John Aldridge on why Liverpool are scoring so many late goal after last-gasp victory in Qatar

Speaking to RTE 2fm's GameOn, the former Ireland and Liverpool striker saluted the winning mentality in Klopp's squad as they snatched another late goal courtesy of Roberto Firmino to beat Mexican side Monterrey in their semi-final match in Qatar.

They will now take on Brazilian rivals Flamengo on Saturday as they attempt to be crowned as world champions for the first time in the club's history, with Aldridge suggesting their knack of snatching late goals this season is down to the pressure they put on their rivals.

"When teams play against Liverpool, they are putting so much effort in and it means they get tired in the last few minutes. That's where the late goals are coming from," stated Aldridge.

"This is the European champions they are up against and it's a massive scalp if they can get it. You could see the Mexicans were tired at the end of that game and one moment wins it for Liverpool.

"They found a way to win, as they have done all season. It's a mentality in the team now. They expect to win games now."

Aldridge has backed Klopp's side to back up their stellar 2019 with more glory in the New Year, as they look to make the most of a ten-point lead at the top of the Premier League and end the club's 30-year wait for a domestic league title.

"I was one of the fortunate ones who saw us win many of the 18 league titles the club has won," stated Aldridge. "I was on The Kop and we got blasé about it, but it has gone on for too long now without a title.

"If we can keep everyone fit now, it's in our hands. This team is writing its own history now. They have only dropped two points up to Christmas, they are in the FIFA Club World Cup final, they are European champions, they won the UEFA Super Cup. It is there for them to win the Premier League now."

Aldridge also suggested Liverpool's youngsters did the club proud in their Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday night, as an under-23 line-up lost 5-0 against Aston Villa.

"The 5-0 result didn't do the young lads justice," he added. "Liverpool had as many corners, more shots on goal, but we just didn't have experience on the pitch. Little costly mistakes that kids do, that little bit of naivety. It cost them in the end."

Online Editors