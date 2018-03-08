Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed how his wife and children were given a chilling experience when burglars invaded their home last October.

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has revealed how his wife and children were given a chilling experience when burglars invaded their home last October.

'It was horrific' - Liverpool's Dejan Lovren opens up on the personal nightmare that affected his form

Croatian defender Lovren suffered a torrid start to this season, with his woeful performance against Tottenham at Wembley a low point as he endured a nightmare performance that saw him substituted by manager Jurgen Klopp after just 31 minutes.

Now he has revealed that his mind was in turmoil ahead of that game, as his home was targeted by burglars during Liverpool's previous match, a Champions League group stage game against Maribor. "It was horrific," he said of the attempted burglary. "People look at football and they don't look what is going on around the life.

"Some people can understand that, some people not, but in these difficult situations I saw the support from some really good people like the manager, the club, my team-mates and of course the supporters who are ready always to support you. "It is not easy because we are also humans and everyone has problems.

"I am giving my best to have a quiet life around myself but sometimes it doesn't depend on myself because people just want to come into my home and steal things. "I think I responded quite well even with some different things around my life: burglars and things like that, so it wasn't quite easy for me especially in October."

Dejan Lovren was substituted after only 31 minutes of Liverpool's defeat to Tottenham Lovren has recovered his form and has started to develop a fine defensive partnership with January signing Virgil van Dijk, with Klopp singling out his defensive pairing for praise in recent weeks. "It is always good to hear some positive things but at the end if the manager chooses someone else then you are disappointed," added Lovren.

"I think we did quite well, me and him in the last couple of games when we played.

"We understood each other quite well and hopefully we can do it also in the future like that.

"I said many times I don't know one player who doesn't make a mistake, especially a defender and especially how we play at Liverpool. "We play really offensive football and sometimes you are one against one against top strikers and top strikers. They need just one chance from 10 and if they score then they will blame you or someone else. "I had many times these wrong decisions that I made, sometimes I can accept it sometimes not because football is like that - but in the end it depends on yourself and whether you are ready to move on or not."

Online Editors