'It is too painful' - Jamie Carragher gives his verdict on Liverpool's Champions League final defeat

Jamie Carragher believes it will be difficult for Loris Karius to continue his career at Liverpool after his Champions League final nightmare against Real Madrid.

Keeper Karius was guilty of two huge errors that contributed to Liverpool's 3-1 defeat against Real Madrid in Kiev, with Carragher suggesting the German keeper will have a tough time to recover from a night that left him in tears and issuing apologies to the club's supporters.

"There will be a lot of eyes on him to see how he deals with this. He is a young man and I really feel sorry for him," Carragher told the Daily Telegraph podcast. "I wouldn't be critical of him after the final. We've all had bad games and it's just a shame that his came in the biggest game of his life, in the biggest game in club football. I'm devastated for the lad."

Carragher then suggested Karius may not be the man to be Liverpool's goalkeeper moving forward as he stated: "It might be difficult for him (to stay at Liverpool) after this. Whatever happened in the final would not have changed my view that Liverpool need a goalkeeper." Carragher admitted he was devastated to see his old club lose the final, as Jurgen Klopp's class of 2018 failed to replicate the heroics of the Liverpool side he helped to Champions League glory back 13 years ago in Istanbul.

"It will take a while to get over this." he added. "I remember in 2007 how long it took me to get over that final. It is too painful when you lose the biggest game in club footnall. "I'm in a pretty bad way today after the result, so God knows how the players feel and especially the goalkeeper.

"We saw one absolutely stunning goal and then a nightmare for the keeper. You wouldn't want to see anyone to go through that. "Liverpool have had a very good season in terms of qualifying for the Champions League again and qualifying for the final. Some of the European nights have been great and we will remember that when the pain of this defeat subsides.

"Liverpool have been the best team in the Champions League in terms of performances and goals scored. Real Madrid are just serial winners who know how to win.

"By the time the season starts again, there will be pride in what they achieved. I'm one of their supporters who should be proud of what they achieved.

"Liverpool are very close to being a special team and it is just two or three additions to the squad that could make the difference."

