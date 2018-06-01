Liverpool have wasted no time in overhauling their squad this summer.

Is this how Liverpool will line up next season if they sign key transfer targets?

The transfer window hasn't even officially opened yet but this week, just hours after losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid, the Reds announced the signature of Brazilian international Fabinho from Monaco.

The 24-year-old will cost the club around £39m — potentially increasing to £43m in performance-related bonuses — and is set to join his new team-mates on July 1. "This is something that I always wanted - this is a giant of a team," Fabinho said upon the announcement of the deal. "I am really excited."

But Fabinho isn't set to be Liverpool's only signing. The club are also desperate to sign a new goalkeeper after Loris Karius' nightmare in Kiev, with Fabinho's international team-mate Alisson very much at the top of their list. Jurgen Klopp is also keen to add Lyon star Nail Fekir to his squad ahead of the new Premier League season, while Naby Keita is set to join the side following his protracted move last summer.

The club are also believed to be scouting several defensive targets. So with that in mind, we take a look at how a new look Liverpool could line up for the 2018/19 season.

GK: Alisson The less said about poor Loris Karius the better. Liverpool need a new 'keeper and Roma's Alisson is top of their list.

DR: Trent Alexander-Arnold

The teenager excelled last term and is only going to get better.

DC: Dejan Lovren May come at risk of losing his place but Liverpool are likely to prioritise other areas of the pitch first. DC: Virgil van Dijk

Such an important player for Liverpool and the bedrock of their new look side.

DL: Andy Robertson One of the success stories of the 2017/18 season. Will keep improving. MF: Fabinho

Liverpool's new signing will add some much needed steel in midfield. MF: Naby Keita Liverpool supporters have been waiting so long to see this man in a Reds shirt. Unlikely to disappoint.

MF: Nabil Fekir Jurgen Klopp's top transfer target this summer. Although his price is likely to jump up and up if he has a good World Cup. FW: Sadio Mane

Ended the season strongly and a key player. FW: Roberto Firmino An unsung hero last season. A key player for Liverpool on the quiet.

FW: Mohamed Salah Well they're not going to leave Salah out, are they?!

Independent News Service