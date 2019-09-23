Irish U21 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher tipped to make senior Liverpool debut in Carabao Cup clash

Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher is being tipped to make his senior Liverpool debut when the reigning European champions take on MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

Ireland Under-21 goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher is being tipped to make his senior Liverpool debut when the reigning European champions take on MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Cork-born keeper has been on the Liverpool bench in the opening month of the season as back-up to keeper Adrian, who has been filling in for the Reds in the absence of first-choice keeper Alisson Becker.

Yet with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp expected to make wholesale changes to his side for the third-round tie at MK Dons, Kelleher is in line to make his first appearance for the Reds senior side.

Kelleher already has a Champions League winners' medal as he was a member of Liverpool's squad that beat Tottenham in last season's final, while he was also part of their squad that won the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea last month.

His rise to prominence has also seen him involved with the Republic of Ireland senior set-up, with his maiden appearance for the Liverpool first team set to be the next big step in his development.

Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez, Adam Lallana, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri are expected to play in the line-up likely to include highly-rated teenage striker Rhian Brewster, with Klopp expected to change his entire line-up from Sunday's impressive 2-1 win at Chelsea.

A sell-out crowd is expected at the impressive 30,500-seater Stadium MK on Wednesday night, with the venue set to be filled for the first time since the visit of Manchester United in August 2014, when Dele Alli starred for the home side as they stunned Louis van Gaal's United by winning 4-0 in a League Cup tie.

Online Editors