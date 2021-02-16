'I'm not sleeping, but I don't need a break' - Klopp ready for Leipzig test

Jurgen Klopp insists his appetite to lead Liverpool through a troubling spell remains as strong as ever as he ruled out taking a break.

False rumours that the German coach was planning a sabbatical swept social media in the aftermath of the club’s latest Premier League defeat by Leicester City on Saturday.

One leading bookmaker even made Liverpool’s manager favourite to be the next managerial departure on Monday morning.

It has been a difficult spell for Klopp on and off the pitch, especially in the past few weeks.

In mid-January, the Anfield coach suffered the loss of his mother, Elisabeth. He had been working through that grief for several weeks before the news was made public and yesterday spoke for the first time about how he has been able to separate his private from professional duties.

“I do not need a break,” said Klopp. “Look, the last thing I want to do is talk about private things in a press conference. But everyone knows that we have been through an absolutely tough time, but that was three weeks ago. It was a much longer time already. We always deal with it as a family, 100 per cent.

“I’m 53. I have been in football for 30 years. I have been a coach for 20. I can split things. I can switch off, one thing from another thing. I do not carry things around. If I am private, I’m private. If it is football and it is the work place, I am here.

“Nobody needs to worry about me. I might not look like this – because the weather is not cool, I’m white and the beard gets more and more grey. All these kinds of things. Yes, I don’t sleep a lot and my eyes look like this but it’s all fine. I’m full of energy – honestly.”

Read More

Liverpool had privately sought to dismiss the unfounded speculation about Klopp’s future over the weekend. Nevertheless, the manager’s further reassurance will be welcomed as he spoke during his pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League round-of-16 tie with RB Leipzig.

Panicked by the earlier erroneous claims, Liverpool fans had rallied around their coach, including the impromptu erecting of a banner outside Anfield’s Kop on Sunday which pledged enduring support for the charismatic coach.

“The banner is nice, obviously, but not necessary,” said Klopp. “I don’t think I need special support at this minute, but it’s nice. I’m very grateful about it but people can worry about other things. They don’t have to worry about me.

“The situation is here. I don’t want to have the situation but the situation is an interesting challenge. Nobody wrote a book about how you came into a situation like this and how did you solve it. But we will sort it.

“While we are doing it, it could be tricky. But sorting it by playing football, sorting it by staying even more together. Sorting it by fighting with all you have, sorting it by learning more than you have learned in each season before – that’s the plan we have.

“Look, strange things happen injury-wise. If someone comes to me and tells me that we have a player with a minor problem, I know it is going to a central defender. That’s how it is all the time. It’s unbelievable.”

© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]