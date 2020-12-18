'I was shocked, I was' - Jurgen Klopp scoops second Manager of Year award as Liverpool quartet named in Team of Year

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp smiles after being awarded as Men's coach of the year

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was named best men’s coach for the second successive year, beating Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa and Bayern’s treble-winning boss Hans-Dieter Flick as he became the first dual recipient.

Having won the award last year following the Reds' Champions League triumph, Klopp was presented with the award again after ending Liverpool's long wait for a Premier League title.

Yet the Liverpool boss admitted he was shocked to claim the award, ahead of Champions League-winning manager Flick.

"I was shocked, I was," he told Liverpool's website. "I thought Hansi would win it. I really think after winning the treble – German Cup, German league and the Champions League – I thought he would win it, to be honest. He did an exceptional job. We texted already after it.

"I have to say thank you and I do that – especially on behalf of all my coaching staff. Without them I would not be here and we wouldn't have the success.

"Without the boys, the players, it would not have been possible. Arsene Wenger said it exactly right when he asked: what do you have to be, to be a good coach?

"He said it at the end but I think it helps in the beginning as well. A world-class team helps! And I have that, thank God. I work in a sensational club, get all the support you need, have only great people around me.

"So we come here, even in difficult times, every day with a smile on our face. It all makes it easier and makes it possible. I said a couple of times I'm not the biggest believer in these kind of individual awards for coaches, but I learned we just take it for all of us.

"We can obviously not change the world – one face gets the prize but it's for all of us and I'm really proud of that."

The Liverpool quartet of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk, Trent-Alexander Arnold, Thiago Alcantara were named in the world team of the year, with Klopp saluting his star names.

"I think we were the most players from one club, right? OK, we had to buy Thiago to win that competition… but that's what I call smart business," he added with a smile.

"It's just a sign of our development in the last few years, that's true. I wouldn't have been around a few years ago, the players wouldn't have been around. The club is in a good moment, that's true 100 per cent.

"Still we have too many injuries in this tricky time and stuff like this, but from time to time we can smash a nice performance on the pitch and can still win football games. But it's tough and I'm really proud – and I hope our fans are really proud – that we have these exceptional players here playing for their club.

"When I heard the best team of the world, I said seven of them wouldn't play in my team! We are blessed with some really good footballers around and long may it continue. The boys are young enough, I'm still in kind of an OK age. So, there's still a lot to come, let's go for it."

Son Heung-min’s sublime individual goal for Tottenham against Burnley last December has been named the best in the world over the last year.

The South Korean picked up the ball on the edge of his own area during the 5-0 Premier League win before running through the entire Burnley team and slotting past Nick Pope.

Son beat efforts from Luiz Suarez for Barcelona and Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta as well as Dundalk's Jordan Flores to win the Puskas Award at FIFA’s The Best ceremony.

The award, first established in 2009, is named after former Real Madrid striker Ferenc Puskas.

Son follows in the footsteps of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, James Rodriguez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mohamed Salah in claiming the award.

Three Liverpool title winners made the men’s world XI – goalkeeper Alisson Becker and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk.

They were joined by summer signing Thiago Alcantara, while Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was also named in the side.

Best men's XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Ramos, Davies; Kimmich, De Bruyne, Alcantara; Messi, Lewandowski, Ronaldo.

England defensive duo Lucy Bronze and Millie Bright were both named in the global best women’s XI.

They were joined by Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, Manchester United’s Tobin Heath and Pernille Harder of Chelsea.

Best women's XI: Endler; Bronze, Renard, Bright; Heath, Boquete, Bonansea, Rapinoe; Cascarino, Miedema, Harder.

England full-back Lucy Bronze was named the women’s player of the year.

The 29-year-old won the treble in France with Lyon before signing for Manchester City in the summer.

Bronze, who pipped Pernille Harder and France’s Wendie Renard, looked shocked by the announcement, and said: “Wow, what a surprise. To be even nominated alongside the two other players, who I know very well – both incredible players and amazing human beings.

“To have won it, I don’t think I have the words right now to explain how I’m feeling. If there’s anything that 2020 has taught us it’s to appreciate every moment.

“Winning this award now, I’ll appreciate it more than ever and I’ll remember this moment for the rest of my life.”

The men’s best award went for the first time to Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski, who beat Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

Including the previous incarnations of the award, it is just the second time in 13 years that neither Messi nor Ronaldo has won.

