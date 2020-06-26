| 19.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

I see something of the Irish culture in Jurgen Klopp - his time at Liverpool is not just about winning trophies

Richard Dunne

TRUE LEADER: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his team playing a great brand of football. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. Expand

Close

TRUE LEADER: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his team playing a great brand of football. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

TRUE LEADER: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his team playing a great brand of football. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

PA

TRUE LEADER: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his team playing a great brand of football. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

Jurgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool is not just about winning trophies – despite the joy last night’s Premier League title win will bring to the city. He is looking to create something, leave a legacy as previous managers at the club did.

He has a philosophy which players buy into, convincing the current squad they are good enough to win the league, which they’ve now done.

And any new player coming into that Liverpool dressing room – be that a new signing or a lad from the academy – has to buy into that, and match the standards that are already there.