Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he missed Trent Alexander-Arnold's quick corner that led to his side's decisive goal in their remarkable Champions League semi-final victory against Barcelona last season.

'I missed the cheekiest thing that has ever happened on a football pitch' - Jurgen Klopp on his side's Barcelona miracle

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Liverpool mounted an improbable comeback at Anfield and it was a moment of ingenious spontaneity from full-back Alexander-Arnold that paved the way for the winning goal.

Taking a quick corner that caught out the Barcelona defence, his pass allowed Divock Origi to fire home Liverpool's fourth goal on the night, paving the way for Klopp's first Champions League triumph.

Now Klopp has told the Players' Tribune that he didn't see the moment as he was otherwise engaged on the touchline.

"Unfortunately, the most incredible moment in the history of the Champions League... I didn't actually see it," said Klopp. "Maybe this is a good metaphor for the life of a football manager, I don't know, but I completely missed Trent Alexander-Arnold's moment of pure genius.

"I saw the ball go out for a corner. I saw Trent walking over to take it. I saw (Xherdan) Shaqiri following him, but then I turned my back because we were preparing to make a substitution.

"I was talking to my assistant and, I have goosebumps every time I think about it, I just heard the noise. I turned to the pitch and I saw the ball flying into the goal.

"Anfield was going absolutely crazy. I could barely hear my assistant, and he was yelling, 'So … do we still make the substitute?' Hahahaha! I will never forget him saying that! That will always be with me.

"Can you imagine? Eighteen years as a manager, millions of hours watching this game, and I missed the cheekiest thing that has ever happened on a football pitch. Since that night, I have probably watched the video of Divock's goal 500,000 times. But in person, I only saw the ball hit the net."

Klopp went on to reflect on the scenes in the streets of Liverpool as his side paraded the Champions League trophy following their victory against Tottenham in the final.

"I have no words that can describe the emotions of that day," he added. "We were riding in the bus, and every time we thought the parade had to be over, that there could not possibly be any more people in the city of Liverpool, we would turn a corner and the parade would go on.

"Absolutely unreal. If you could've put all the emotions, all the excitement, all the love in the air that day and bottled it up, the world would be a better place.

"I have not been able to get the emotion of that day out of my head. Football has given me everything in my life."

Klopp went on to confirm he is giving 1% of his monthly salary to the Common Goal charity, as he urged others in football to follow his lead and join a campaign that is raising money for goods causes around the world.

Online Editors