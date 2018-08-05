All eyes were on £65million Alisson Becker as the Brazilian kept a clean sheet in Liverpool's 5-0 win over Napoli in Dublin - but Kop boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to praise young Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

'I like him a lot and he will be in our squad' - Liverpool boss heaps praise on Irish keeper Caoimhin Kelleher

The 19-year-old didn't see any game time in the Aviva Stadium last night, but after impressing against both Manchester United and Manchester City in the club's tour of America, Klopp says the Corkman will be part of his first-team plans this saeason.

"He is an outstanding talent. Outstanding. Very cool with the ball, you saw that in pre-season when he played in front of 100,000 people, that he wasn't bothered about that which is a very important skill to have," said Klopp, in quotes reported by Balls.ie.

"For most of his youth he was an outfield player, he has fantastic reactions. If nothing serious happens, he will have a really fantastic future. I don't know how many really good goalkeepers that Ireland have but one more is never a big problem. I like him a lot and he will be in our squad."

Alisson made a smooth start to his Liverpool career with a clean sheet in a 5-0 pre-season friendly win over Napoli.

The £65million man played the full 90 minutes with no mishaps, as James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Daniel Sturridge and Alberto Moreno were all on target for Jurgen Klopp's side.

"He's quite a good footballer, isn't he? Probably as good as a goalkeeper he is," said Klopp of the former Roma man.

"After all that was written about him, making his debut against Napoli - who were the best team we have played in pre-season so far, they had nearly their full squad - but he was very aware in all situations and he was immediate off his line.

"We involved him a lot in our build up but we need to get used to that a little more, and he needs to get used to it a little more, but there were a lot of good build-up situations. But I was really pleased."

