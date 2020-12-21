'I know that he is not happy' - International teammate claims Liverpool are considering selling 'upset' Mo Salah

Mohamed Salah scores his 13th goal of the league season and wraps up a 7-0 victory for Liverpool at Selhurst Park. Photo: Pool via REUTERS/Adam Davy

First there was the interview and now comes the intervention from his friend and team-mate.

Mohamed Salah's comments offered up to a Spanish outlet hinting he may be open to leaving Liverpool set tongues wagging at the start of a weekend that ended with views offered up by his friend and former international team-mate Mohamed Aboutrika claiming he is 'not happy at Liverpool' and the club are openly looking to sell him.

If one was an annoyance, the second coming a couple of days later leaves Liverpool fans wondering whether they are witnessing the start of a push by Salah to plot a route out of Liverpool.

While hard to know why any footballer would be thinking about leaving a magnificent and all-conquering team that appear to have the Premier League title firmly in their grasp for the foreseeable future, yet we may have reached a point where Salah needs to explain a chain of events that can only lead to one conclusion.

In his interview AS in Spain, Salah hinted he was unhappy at not being handed the captain's armband by manager Jurgen Klopp for the Champions League game against FC Midtjylland earlier this month, while suggesting his future is in the hands of the club.

When asked about his future at Liverpool, he is quoted as saying: "That's a tough question, but right now I can say that everything is in the hands of the club. Of course I want to break records here and, I repeat, all the club records, but everything is in the hands of the club.

"I think I have broken a few records, I wish I could break all the records for the club, that would be nice, but the team comes first before any record. But as much as you keep breaking records and winning games, that's great also."

He went on to express his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona, in comments that cannot have been well received by his employers, who like to assert control over what their players say to the media.

Coming from a player who has a contract that runs until the summer of 2023, they were strange quotes to give to a media outlet and now comes comments from Salah's friend Aboutrika, who is quoted as suggesting Liverpool are actively considering selling their star forward.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field," Aboutrika told beIN Sports, as quoted by Goal.

"I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool. He told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid of Barcelona and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes. I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."

Salah will be furious with his friend for making these public comments about his position at Liverpool if Aboutrika made them without his permission, but that appears to be unlikely given the bond between the two.

While Klopp was keen sidestep any questions about Salah's interview after Saturday's 7-0 win at Crystal Palace, this story now has enough layers to it to suggest clarification is needed from either the player, his manager or the club before the rumours spiral out of control.

What happens next will say much about where this story is heading.

Online Editors