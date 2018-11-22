Sadio Mane has extended his contract with Liverpool in a deal that is believed to tie him to the club until 2023.

'I have made the best decision in my career' - Sadio Mane extends his contract with Liverpool

The Senegal international is also believed to have been handed a bumper pay-rise as part of a package that will end speculation linking him with a move away from Anfield.

Mane joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer of 2016 and the 26-year-old Senegal forward has gone on to score 40 goals in 89 appearances for the Reds.

"I am very happy, very happy to extend my time at Liverpool," he told the club's official website.

"It is a great day for me and now I am looking forward to everything - to helping the team, to helping the club achieve our dreams and, especially, to win trophies.

"I've always said, when I knew I had a chance to come here I didn't have to think twice. The right club in the right moment and with the right coach as well. I came here and was very happy.

"For me, I have made the best decision in my career."

Mane was voted the club's Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year in his debut season and went on to score ten times in the Champions League as the club reached the final of the competition last May.

Mane also played at the 2018 World Cup finals and he follows fellow Liverpool strikers Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino by signing long-term deals with the club.

Online Editors